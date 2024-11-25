Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Lithuania, Vilnius, Planes, Aviation
Cargo plane crashes in Lithuania, leaving crew member dead

by Boldizsar Gyori November 25, 2024 9:31 AM 1 min read
An aerial view of the Vilnius Airport, Lithuania, on Oct. 17, 2011. (Trevort Morgondont/Wikimedia Commons)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A DHL cargo plane flying from Leipzig in Germany crashed near the Vilnius Airport in Lithuania on the morning of Nov. 25, leaving one crew member dead and two injured, local media reported.

The plane crashed a few kilometers south of the runway and hit a house, catching on fire. Three remaining people on board survived the crash, and 12 people were evacuated from the damaged house, according to authorities.

The Boeing 737-476(SF) plane, operated by a DHL contractor Swiftair, crashed at about 5.30 a.m. local time south of the capital, officials said.

Lithuanian authorities said it was too early to draw conclusions about the cause of the crash and that an investigation was underway.

Two DHL shipments flown from Lithuania to Leipzig caught fire in a warehouse earlier this year, with Western security officials reportedly suspecting Moscow of a sabotage plot. The fires could have led the cargo planes to crash if the fires happened during the flight.

Arunas Paulauskas, head of the Lithuanian Police, told the media that the Nov. 25 crash was "most likely due to a technical fault or a human error."

"The plane was landing and failed to reach the runway, these are the facts," he said, adding that terrorism "cannot be ruled out."

Lithuania blocks and fortifies bridge to Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave
Lithuania’s Defense Minsiter Laurynas said other bridges leading to Kaliningrad would also be fortified, and some may even be mined.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
