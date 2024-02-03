Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Canada's help to Ukraine, Canada, Ukraine, Western aid
Edit post

Canada considers sending decommissioned air-to-ground rockets to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek February 3, 2024 12:01 PM 2 min read
A SUU-5003 bomblet dispenser adapted to fire four CRV7 rockets. (Royal Military Museum Brussels/Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada's opposition Conservative Party asked the government to send tens of thousands of decommissioned rockets to Ukraine instead of destroying them, CBC reported on Feb. 2.

The Canadian Defense Ministry has confirmed that the donation is under consideration.

The Canadian Armed Forces reportedly store 83,303 CRV7 air-to-ground unguided rockets, which were introduced in the 1970s and taken out of service in the early 2000s.

While Ottawa signed a contract three years ago to dispose of the rockets, the Conservatives believe they could still be of use in Ukraine.

"It's time for less talk and more action," said Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the opposition and the Conservative Party's chief.

"Instead of making Canadians pay millions of dollars to decommission these weapons," he said they should be provided to "Ukraine, who can use them in the defense of sovereignty."

A spokesperson for Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair confirmed in a statement for the media that Justin Trudeau's government is considering the donation.

A potential obstacle in the delivery is, according to an unnamed defense official cited by CBC, that not all of the old rockets contain warheads.

"We are pursuing testing to ensure that this equipment is operationally effective and safe to transport to Ukraine before any potential donation," the spokesperson said.

According to the Canadian Defense Ministry, Ottawa has provided Ukraine with over 2.4 billion Canadian dollars ($1.8 billion) in military assistance since the outbreak of the full-scale war with Russia.

Zelensky meets Canadian foreign minister in Kyiv
“We discussed continued support for Ukraine, joint steps to implement the Peace Formula, the development of a system of security commitments for Ukraine, and the work of the International coalition for the return of Ukrainian children,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the social media platform…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:17 AM

Russia designates human rights campaigner a 'foreign agent'.

According to the Russian Justice Ministry, Oleg Orlov "opposed the special military operation in Ukraine (the Kremlin's official for its full-scale invasion), spread false information about decisions by official bodies of the Russian Federation, and participated in the creation of materials for foreign agents."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:54 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 102 times in 33 separate attacks on Feb. 2, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
3:55 PM

Zelensky meets Canadian foreign minister in Kyiv.

"We discussed continued support for Ukraine, joint steps to implement the Peace Formula, the development of a system of security commitments for Ukraine, and the work of the International coalition for the return of Ukrainian children," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the social media platform X.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.