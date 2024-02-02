Skip to content
News Feed, Canada, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine
Zelensky meets Canadian foreign minister in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 2, 2024 3:55 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky met Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly during her official visit to Kyiv on Feb. 2. (Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
President Volodymyr Zelensky met Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly during her official visit to Kyiv on Feb. 2.

Canada's head of diplomacy arrived in Ukraine earlier today, holding a meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

"We discussed continued support for Ukraine, joint steps to implement the Peace Formula, the development of a system of security commitments for Ukraine, and the work of the International coalition for the return of Ukrainian children," Zelensky said on the social media platform X.

"I am grateful to Canada for its unwavering support and trust in Ukraine and Ukrainians."

During her meeting with Kuleba, Joly also discussed Russia’s mass abduction of Ukrainian children, as well as Ukraine-Canada free trade, the use of frozen Russian assets, military aid, and sanctions.

The Canadian foreign minister will also meet families and children who have been impacted by the war as well as local organizations supporting victims of conflict-related violence, the government added.

“Children can not be used as pawns in war. In their faces, we see our humanity, and Canada is proud to lead the effort alongside Ukraine to ensure their return home to Ukraine,” said Joly.

“Canada is a proud friend of Ukraine, and our message to Ukrainians is simple: we are not going anywhere.”

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
