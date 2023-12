Canada to impose more sanctions against Russia, sell bonds to support Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada announced new measures against 35 senior Russian officials, such as Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, and six energy entities, including Russia’s energy giant Gazprom. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa will continue to “tighten the screws on anyone abetting this illegal invasion.” Canada will also sell a five-year bond to raise money for Ukraine. The proceeds will help the Ukrainian government “continue operations, including providing essential services to Ukrainians, like pensions, and purchasing fuel before winter.”