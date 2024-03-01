Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Canada, Russia, Sanctions, Sanctions against Russia, War
Edit post

Canada imposes additional ban on imports of Russian diamonds

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 1, 2024 8:48 PM 2 min read
A diamond is held up for examination at a store run by Brilliant Earth, which uses conflict-free diamonds from Canadian mines, in San Francisco, California, on June 5, 2009. (Chip Chipman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada has banned indirect imports of Russian diamonds weighing one carat and above, Canada's Foreign Ministry announced on March 1.

The ban further builds on restrictions on the direct import of Russian diamonds and related products imposed by Canada in December 2023 in coordination with other Group of Seven (G7) countries.

"It is consistent with the commitments made in February, May, and December 2023 by G7 leaders to reduce the Putin regime's revenues from the export of non-industrial diamonds from Russia," the ministry wrote in a press release.

Canada has pledged to continue working with its G7 and other partners to implement control measures that prohibit Russian diamonds from G7 markets.

"Canada has been at the forefront of imposing economic barriers on the Putin Regime since he launched his brutal full-scale illegal invasion of Ukraine, which caused devastating losses to Ukrainians," said Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

"Along with our allies and partners, we have imposed severe sanctions on the Russian regime, and we will continue to do so to hold Putin and his enablers to account."

That diamond ring? It may have helped pay for Russia’s war
Editor’s note: This story uses sources who are speaking on condition of anonymity since revealing their identities would heavily damage their careers and expose them to legal and personal risks in the diamond industry. Their identities are known to the Kyiv Independent. Top findings: * Despite th…
The Kyiv IndependentDaniil Ukhorskiy

Russia is the world's largest diamond producer, and its revenue from diamond sales last year exceeded $3.9 billion.

The G7 countries, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.S., and the U.K., represent 70% of the world's diamond market.

The U.S. imposed a ban on non-industrial diamonds mined in Russia on Feb. 8, prohibiting their export regardless of whether they were processed in Russia or substantially transformed in a third country.

In alignment with the G7, European Union member states also agreed to ban the import of Russian diamonds with the EU's 12th sanction package against Russia in December 2023.

The EU announced on Jan. 3 that it was adding Alrosa, Russia's largest diamond producer, to its sanctions list.

Opinion: Putin’s silk road around sanctions
WASHINGTON, D.C. – For about 1,500 years, high-value goods were moved from China (and perhaps other parts of Asia) to Europe and the Middle East via the Silk Road. The precise route varied over time, but it always ran through and involved local traders in parts of what we
The Kyiv IndependentRobin Brooks
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:00 PM

Ukrainian, Czech interior ministers meet in Lviv.

Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakusan traveled to Lviv to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Ihor Klymenko and sign a declaration on directions of cooperation between their departments, Klymenko said on March 1.
5:46 PM

Bloomberg: Macron-Scholz split hurting Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are not getting along, and Macron's recent suggestion of a possible deployment of Western troops in Ukraine has further fueled the disagreement, Bloomberg reported on March 1, citing unnamed officials familiar with the matter.
1:12 PM

FT: Zara fashion retailer to return to Ukraine this year.

The Spanish fashion giant Zara is preparing to reopen its stores in Ukraine following the two-year closure amid Russia's full-scale invasion, according to the Financial Times report on March 1, referring to the company’s statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.