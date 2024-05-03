Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Kyiv, United Kingdom, Volodymyr Zelensky, David Cameron
Zelensky meets UK foreign secretary in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 3, 2024 9:14 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron in Kyiv on May 2, 2024. (Presidential Office)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron in Kyiv on May 2, the Presidential Office said.

The U.K.'s top diplomat visited Ukraine's capital only a week after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged 500 million pounds ($628 million) in defense aid for Ukraine, London's largest assistance package to date.

"The provision of this package, along with the crucial decision of the United States to provide assistance, is of great importance to us at this key moment," Zelensky said when thanking Cameron for the U.K.'s new pledge of support.

Ukraine's head of state informed Cameron about the situation on the front line and about the need to deliver military aid as soon as possible, namely armored vehicles, ammunition, and missiles.

Ukrainian officials and the British delegation also discussed preparations for the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy, the June peace summit in Switzerland, the NATO summit in Washington, and the Fourth European Political Community Summit in the U.K.

The U.K. has consistently voiced strong support for Ukraine. The country's government said it has pledged 12.5 billion pounds ($15.6 billion) in support to Ukraine since February 2022, of which 7.6 billion pounds ($9.5 billion) was for military assistance.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
