Government dismisses deputy ministers of Veteran Affairs

by Rachel Amran February 13, 2024 9:01 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (center) meets with Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers on Feb. 6, 2024 (Shmyhal/Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Svitlana Kashenets and Tetyana Tokarchuk from their positions as deputy ministers of veteran affairs, Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in parliament said on Feb. 13.

The decision follows the resignation of the former Veterans Affairs Minister, Yuliia Laputina, earlier this month.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was planning a large-scale reset of Ukraine’s leadership.

Oleksandr Porkhun, a war veteran and Hero of Ukraine, was later appointed acting minister on Feb. 9.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs was created in 2018, four years after Russia first invaded Ukraine and illegally annexed Crimea, to implement state policy on the social protection of war veterans.

Since the beginning of the year, President Zelensky has said that Ukraine needs "fresh energy" in its leadership.

With the dismissal of Tokarchuk and Kashenets, government also announced several new senior government appointments today. Mykhailo Latynskyi will become the Deputy Minister for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories for European Integration and Liliya Kravchuk will serve as deputy head of Ukraine's State Service for Children.

Author: Rachel Amran
7:41 PM

Painting on Interpol wanted list to be auctioned in Moscow.

A painting that was transferred to the Simferopol Art Museum following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 has appeared on the list of a Moscow auction house, Ukrainian law expert and former Crimean Prosecutor Gyunduz Mamedov reported on X on Feb. 13.
2:13 PM

US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill.

The bill, which received 70 votes in favor and 29 against, will now go to the Republican-led House, where it still faces significant obstacles.
10:11 AM

Nasdaq announces partnership with Ukraine.

"This new partnership between Nasdaq and the government of Ukraine demonstrates that Ukraine is open for business, even as they continue to fight for their freedom," said USAID administrator Samantha Power.
