Bulgarian PM says they ‘already done enough,’ won’t provide arms to Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that the country will stick to their decision to not send arms to Ukraine, adding that Bulgaria has already done enough to support Ukraine by helping the refugees, providing funds and humanitarian aid, as well as supporting sanctions against Russia, the BGNES news agency reported on June 7. Petkov, however, also said that Bulgaria will be repairing Ukrainian defense equipment and will continue to provide its support to Ukraine.