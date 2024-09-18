The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Georgia, LGBTQ, Civil Rights, Georgian Dream, South Caucasus
Georgian parliament passes anti-LGBTQ legislation

by Nate Ostiller September 18, 2024
Anti-LGBTQ activists clash with police as they try to interfere with a gathering of the LGBTQ community for the Tbilisi Pride Festival in Tbilisi on July 8, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
Georgia's parliament passed a package of anti-LGBTQ laws on Sept. 17 in its third reading. The bills will still need to be signed by pro-Western President Salome Zourabichvili to become law — but a veto by the president can still be overcome by a subsequent vote in parliament.

The package of laws, based around a core bill entitled "On Protection of Family Values and Minors," was first proposed in March by Mamuka Mdinaradze, the leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party's faction in parliament.

It mirrors similar moves in Russia, particularly a decision by Russia's Supreme Court in November 2023 to declare "the international LGBT social movement" to be "an extremist organization" and ban all its activities.

The bills would ban gender transition, adoption by same-sex couples, and forbid gatherings or the distribution of information "aimed at promoting" LGBTQ relationships.

After the law was initially proposed, Mdinaradze said it was necessary to "protect society from pseudo-liberal ideology and its inevitable harmful consequences."

Ahead of its passage, a group of 32 civil society organizations released a statement condemning the legislation, saying that it was aimed at "manipulating the public before the elections, covering up real problems, inciting irrational fear, and creating another obstacle on the road to the country's European integration."

The bills do nothing to address real problems faced by families in Georgia, such as poverty, inflation, and inadequate access to education, the statement said.

The statement further called on President Zourabichvili to veto the legislation.

It was the latest in a pattern of government measures that aim to restrict the rights of LGBTQ people in Georgia.

The previous year, police in Tbilisi failed to prevent thousands of far-right counterprotesters from descending on the capital's pride festival, resulting in fights and the cancellation of the event.

The attack on the pride festival was organized in part by the ar-right and pro-Russian group Alt-Info. Two key members of Alt-Info were sanctioned by the U.S. for human rights abuses on Sept. 16.

Verkhovna Rada committee supports draft bill on civil partnerships for same-sex couples
Neither same-sex marriages nor civil partnerships are currently not recognized by Ukrainian law. However, given the number of soldiers identifying as part of the LGBTQ community that are fighting in the war, many lawmakers are recognizing the importance of granting legal rights to such couples.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Svitlyk
Author: Nate Ostiller
News Feed

12:09 AM

Ukrainian boxer Usyk detained at Krakow airport.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced shortly after midnight on Sept. 18 that Usyk had been released following the intervention of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry. "I was outraged by this treatment of our citizen and champion," Zelensky said.
