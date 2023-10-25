Russian strikes target Khmelnytskyi Oblast, falling debris injure at least 16

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces again targeted the western Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight, and although Ukrainian air defenses shot down the incoming projectiles, falling debris damaged buildings and injured at least 16 people, first deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration Serhii Tiurin said on Oct. 25.

It was the fourth day in a row that Khmelnytskyi Oblast had been attacked by Russian forces.

Ukraine's Air Force later said that 11 Shahed-type drones had been shot down overnight, including over Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko clarified that drone debris landed in the city of Slavuta, damaging a number of residential and commercial buildings, as well as wounding 16 people.

Vasyl Sydor, mayor of Slavuta, said that critical services were working, he said, but schools and kindergartens would not be open on Oct. 25.

In both Slavuta and a neighboring city Netishyn, police and fire department buildings were also damaged.

Located about 450 kilometers from Kyiv and around 950 kilometers from the front line, Khmelnytskyi Oblast has nonetheless been regularly targeted by Russian attacks.