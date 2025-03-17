Rubio asked Hungary not to block EU sanctions, Politico reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary has dropped its threat to block the extension of EU sanctions against Russia following a conversation between Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Politico reported on March 17, citing undisclosed sources.

In January, Budapest said it plans to veto the sanctions renewal, citing U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the White House and the possibility of a shift in U.S. policy toward Russia.

Since then, Trump has warned Russia of additional sanctions and trade measures unless it agrees to peace talks in Ukraine.

According to two Politico sources, Rubio urged Szijjarto to refrain from undermining the EU sanctions system, contributing to Budapest's decision to support the measures.

The outlet nevertheless notes that Trump could alter his approach at any time by offering to ease sanctions as part of negotiations with Russia. If that happens, the EU could lose leverage over Hungary, which has repeatedly used its veto power to extract concessions from Brussels.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, widely considered the EU's most Russian-friendly leader, has consistently opposed military aid for Ukraine and warned that Ukraine's EU accession would "destroy" Hungary.

Orban has maintained close ties with Russia despite its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The EU's sanctions framework includes economic measures and restrictions on over 2,400 individuals and entities linked to Russia.

Since sanctions must be extended unanimously, a Hungarian veto could force the EU to negotiate new compromises or risk a lapse in enforcement.