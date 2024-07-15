Skip to content
Budanov's Russian offensive comments 'a little misunderstood,' Zelensky says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 15, 2024 8:06 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov speaks at the third annual Kyiv Stratcom Forum 2024 in Kyiv on March 27, 2024. (HUR/Telegram)
Ukraine's military intelligence chief was a "little misunderstood" when it was reported last week that he believed Russia would soon once again attack from the north, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 15.

On July 13, Kyrylo Budanov was reported as making the prediction in an interview with NV news outlet, though he refused to specify if he was talking about an offensive in the oblasts of Sumy or Chernihiv, and did not specify when.

"If I start answering that question (of where the attack will be), we’ll provoke panic," he said. "Let's just say that there are problems, and they tend to get worse."

"There is no catastrophe, but it’s impossible not to see the problems. I’ve already told someone from the Western press: I won’t have much good news this year, unfortunately," Budanov said.

Speaking at a press conference on July 15, Zelensky said he called Budanov after he read the comments in the media.

"He said that he was a little misunderstood," Zelensky said in comments reported by Ukrinform, adding: "That is, we understand that offensives can occur. We are at war with the Russians, and an offensive can occur."

Zelensky said that in his Ukraine's Armed Forces opinion, the most difficult sitation is in the east and efforts had been made to prevent another offensive in the north.

"We believe that serious work has been done in the Kharkiv Oblast to make a powerful offensive from the north impossible," he said.

"Given that it was stopped there, this stop dragged (Russian) troops there from different sectors who were standing along our border, and this made it impossible for them to have a strong group in other sectors."

Russia on May 10 opened a new front in the war when it attempted to advance in Kharkiv Oblast.

It was effectively bogged down in just about two weeks, with Ukrainian forces counterattacking near the border town of Vovchansk.

European Pravda reported on June 13 that according to its undisclosed NATO source, Russian losses in the offensive have been "astronomical."

The source estimated that "Russia likely suffered losses of almost 1,000 people a day in May," potentially indicating even higher numbers than those presented by the Khortytsia group.

Zelensky said in an interview published on May 25 that Russia's losses during the offensive were eight times higher than those suffered by Ukraine's Armed Forces.

The figures could not be independently verified.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:36 PM

US prohibits Ukraine from strikes deep inside Russia due to fears of war spreading.

"I think it is important to understand that we do not want to see unintended consequences of an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one that goes beyond Ukraine. I think this is something that we all need to consider and take very seriously," Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in an interview with the Voice of America.
7:30 PM

Spain says 10 more Leopard 2 tanks en route to Ukraine.

The tanks were repaired, maintained and tested at the Santa Barbara Sistemas manufacturer in the province of Seville, according to the statement. With this batch, the total number of Leopard 2A4 tanks handed over from Spain to Ukraine has reached 20.
6:34 PM

Zelensky says he 'is not afraid' of Trump's potential presidency.

Ukraine has bipartisan support and will develop relations with Washington regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists. "If Donald Trump becomes president, we will work. I am not afraid of this," Zelensky said.
5:52 PM

Last Russian patrol ship left occupied Crimea, Ukraine's navy says.

The vessel's designation was Project 1135, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, told the Kyiv Independent. This patrol ship is not a carrier of cruise missiles, which Russia is using to attack Ukraine, but is equipped with the other weapons, he added.
12:24 PM

Georgian volunteer fighter reportedly killed in Ukraine.

In comments to The Kyiv Independent in February, the Georgian Legion, one of the leading groups of Georgian volunteer fighters, said that at least 59 Georgian fighters had been killed in battle since the beginning of the full-scale war.
10:05 AM

Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack against occupied Crimea.

Razvozhayev claimed at 4:10 a.m. local time that Russian defenses shot at least one drone over Cape Fiolent on Crimea's southern coast. The attack ended at around 6 a.m., resulting in damage after a drone fragment fell on a house but leaving no casualties, he added.
