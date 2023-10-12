Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Budanov: Russia has economic strength to fight until 2025

by Nate Ostiller October 12, 2023 9:39 AM 1 min read
Head of Ukraine's Military Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov is seen in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, on July 8, 2023. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia likely has the economic and technical capacity to continue its war against Ukraine until 2025 or 2026 in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda released on Oct. 12.

He suspected that Russia's human resources may last even longer.

The ammunition needs for both Ukraine and Russia currently surpass the amount that Ukraine's allies in the West and Russia's allies Iran and North Korea can effectively replenish, he added.

Despite Ukraine's much smaller population, Budanov emphasized that it was important not to underestimate Ukraine's human resources either.

"The opportunity for diplomacy will come when the war is over," he stressed. Negotiations would only be possible when Russia "leaves, or at least begins to leave Ukraine (and return) to the 1991 borders."

Any premature negotiations that would allow for Russia to retain some of the territory it currently illegally occupies would be a "betrayal of our people," Budanov said.

Author: Nate Ostiller
