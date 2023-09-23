Budanov responds to CNN reports about Ukrainian drone strikes in Sudan

This audio is created with AI assistance

In a Sept. 23 conversation with Voice of America, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov addressed CNN's report that Ukraine likely participated in drone strikes against a Wagner-backed Sudanese militia.

"A year ago, I personally openly said that all Russian war criminals who fought, are fighting, or plan to fight against Ukraine will be punished anywhere in the world," Budanov said.

On Sept. 19, CNN published evidence that Ukraine was behind a military operation against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a Wagner-backed militia fighting for control of Sudan.

A source in the Ukrainian military told CNN that “Ukrainian special services were likely responsible.”

Budanov would neither confirm nor deny the report.

"As for the confirmation or denial of the information in CNN's reports, I have no comment, I have nothing to say. Let everyone find the answers themselves," he said.

On Sept. 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he held an "unplanned meeting" with Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the nation's de facto ruler.

Zelensky said they discussed security issues, including Wagner-supported RSF activity in Sudan.

Budanov told Voice of America that the coup in Sudan was "fully supported by the Russian side" and that the Wagner Group was directly involved.

"These are our enemies, and we will act anywhere in the world," Budanov said.