Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
The Kyiv Independent’s journalist speaks about Ukraine's recovery at UK parliament

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2023 11:41 PM 2 min read
Anna Myroniuk, head of investigations at the Kyiv Independent (L), and Olena Halushka, head of the international relations department of Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Action Center, AntAC, speak at the British Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee on May 23, 2023. (Courtesy of the British Parliament)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent’s head of investigations, Anna Myroniuk, spoke before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the British Parliament on the challenges of the upcoming Ukraine reconstruction on May 23.

Myroniuk spoke alongside other Ukraine representatives, including Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and former Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko.

The session touched upon the necessity of transparency in reconstruction efforts, strengthening Ukraine's judiciary and law enforcement to protect foreign investment, as well as enhancing foreign donors' control of the funds they provide to Ukraine for recovery.

“When we are talking about the reconstruction, it’s important to apply principles that are applied when Ukraine receives funds from, for example, IMF, meaning conditionalities. It’s important to trust one another, however, it’s great when we can not only rebuild Ukraine but simultaneously invest in reforms in Ukraine,” Myroniuk said.

When speaking about the sources of funds for Ukraine’s recovery, Myroniuk stressed that it should be financed from Russia's pocket.

“Confiscating Russian assets is vital. As I guess nobody is that keen to pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine for Russia. Russia demolished Ukrainian cities and must be taken to account for that and be the one financing this reconstruction.”

Prosecutor General Kostin used the opportunity to highlight the importance of Russia's accountability. He said that while his office investigates perpetrators, meaning Russian soldiers, for committing war crimes, the ultimate goal is to charge Russian leaders.

“The most important for us is, of course, to make accountable real top leaders of this war, the so-called trio, Russian President Vladimir Putin, prime minister and minister of defense, together with the high-level officials in military and politics. Of course, for this, international instruments are needed to fill the gap in the international accountability system,” Kostin said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
