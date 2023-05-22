Borrell: 'No one wishes for peace more than Ukraine'

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union’s chief diplomat Josep Borrell said during a press conference on May 22 that expediting the delivery of weapons to Ukraine was crucial to achieving victory, as only Russia wants the war to continue.

“Everybody wants the war to finish. The only one that looks willing to continue the war is Putin. No one wishes (for) peace more than Ukraine, and that is why we support the Ukrainians’ initiative, President (Volodymyr) Zelensky’s initiative, for a just peace,” Borrell said.

Borrell added that those who equate the victim and the aggressor during wartime are not “really interested in peace.”

According to the EU’s chief diplomat, Ukraine’s victory is dependent not only on the will of the Ukrainian people. The pace at which Western allies supply weapons will ensure Russia is defeated much sooner and fewer lives will be lost.

The necessity of supplying weapons at a faster pace means that “military support has to continue, has to increase, has to be extended (with) more air defense systems. This will make a real difference in the battlefield,” according to Borrell.