Borrell: EU support for Ukraine not dependent on short-term battlefield developments

by Martin Fornusek October 2, 2023 8:46 AM 1 min read
The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, speaks upon his arrival at the 'Wake Up, Spain!' forum on March 30, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo credit: Jesus Hellin/Europa Press via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU's support for Ukraine is "structured and permanent" and not dependent on the battlefield developments "in the following days or weeks," the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said at the Ukraine Media Center press conference, Ukrinform reported on Oct. 2.

"Our support does not depend on the advances of one day. It's permanent, structured support because we are facing an existential threat for Europe," Borrell said.

According to Ukrinform, the official stressed that Ukrainian forces are faced with robust Russian defenses during the counteroffensive, complicating their progress.

"The Ukrainian soldiers are fighting with a lot of courage in front of impressive Russian defense fortifications," he said.

"The satellite images show that in some cases, these fortifications are 25 kilometers deep."

Borrell urged Kyiv's partners to provide better arms and at a faster pace to ensure Ukraine's victory on the battlefield, Ukrinform reported.

The EU's chief diplomat visited Ukraine's southern city of Odesa on Sept. 30. Speaking at the Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral, Borrell affirmed that "the EU stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

The official then traveled to Kyiv on Oct. 1, where he met Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to discuss Ukraine's urgent military needs, such as ammunition and training of Ukrainian soldiers.

Borrell in Kyiv: EU support for Ukraine has reached 85 billion euros
This includes 25 billion euros in military aid and 60 billion euros in humanitarian aid, Borrell said during his visit to Kyiv.
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Datskevych
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
