Borrell: EU support for Ukraine not dependent on short-term battlefield developments

This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU's support for Ukraine is "structured and permanent" and not dependent on the battlefield developments "in the following days or weeks," the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said at the Ukraine Media Center press conference, Ukrinform reported on Oct. 2.

"Our support does not depend on the advances of one day. It's permanent, structured support because we are facing an existential threat for Europe," Borrell said.

According to Ukrinform, the official stressed that Ukrainian forces are faced with robust Russian defenses during the counteroffensive, complicating their progress.

"The Ukrainian soldiers are fighting with a lot of courage in front of impressive Russian defense fortifications," he said.

"The satellite images show that in some cases, these fortifications are 25 kilometers deep."

Borrell urged Kyiv's partners to provide better arms and at a faster pace to ensure Ukraine's victory on the battlefield, Ukrinform reported.

The EU's chief diplomat visited Ukraine's southern city of Odesa on Sept. 30. Speaking at the Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral, Borrell affirmed that "the EU stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

The official then traveled to Kyiv on Oct. 1, where he met Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to discuss Ukraine's urgent military needs, such as ammunition and training of Ukrainian soldiers.