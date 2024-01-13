Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Border guards: Romanian farmers stop blockade of trucks on Ukrainian border

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2024 12:33 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian trucks in the parking lot next to Korczowa border crossing on the Polish-Ukrainian border on Dec. 5, 2023. (Wojtek Radwanski / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Romanian farmers are no longer blocking trucks through the Siret checkpoint on the Ukrainian border, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported on Jan. 13.

Earlier on Jan. 13, the State Border Guard Service reported the incident, adding that the reason for it was unknown. However, the movement of cars, buses, and pedestrians was being carried out as usual.

In its earlier update, the State Border Guard Service said that there were no "significant lines" of trucks headed toward Ukraine.

Romania's Siret border checkpoint is across from Ukraine's Porubne border checkpoint in Chernivtsi Oblast.

The incident was preceded by Polish truckers blocking four crossings with Ukraine in November in protest of the EU's liberalization of transit rules for Ukrainian truckers.

That blockade resulted in huge lines on both sides of the border, stranding drivers in freezing temperatures.

Anger and disappointment in endless lines of Ukrainian trucks at Polish border
As Polish haulers’ blockade of border checkpoints with Ukraine stretches into its second month, thousands of Ukrainian truckers remain stranded in huge lines waiting to cross into their homeland. They say they’re losing patience. Though the estimated waiting time has somewhat dropped since the star…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:47 PM

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.
3:29 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.