Border guards: Romanian farmers stop blockade of trucks on Ukrainian border

Romanian farmers are no longer blocking trucks through the Siret checkpoint on the Ukrainian border, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported on Jan. 13.

Earlier on Jan. 13, the State Border Guard Service reported the incident, adding that the reason for it was unknown. However, the movement of cars, buses, and pedestrians was being carried out as usual.

In its earlier update, the State Border Guard Service said that there were no "significant lines" of trucks headed toward Ukraine.

Romania's Siret border checkpoint is across from Ukraine's Porubne border checkpoint in Chernivtsi Oblast.

The incident was preceded by Polish truckers blocking four crossings with Ukraine in November in protest of the EU's liberalization of transit rules for Ukrainian truckers.

That blockade resulted in huge lines on both sides of the border, stranding drivers in freezing temperatures.