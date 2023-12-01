Border Guard: Russian sabotage groups' activity rising in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian sabotage groups are attempting to cross Ukraine's border into Kharkiv Oblast increasingly more often compared to their usual target, Sumy Oblast, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said on Dec. 1.

"Previously, we recorded most (Russian sabotage groups) in the Sumy direction. But in the past weeks, we saw a change of direction toward Kharkiv Oblast," Demchenko said on television.

"We haven't recently recorded the activity of sabotage groups in the Sumy direction," the official added, speculating that Russia might have changed its strategy due to little gains from incursions.

Kharkiv Oblast also suffered the most Russian strikes over the past month, according to Demchenko.

Ukraine liberated much of Kharkiv Oblast in a surprise counteroffensive last fall. Since then, the region has suffered regular strikes, and Russian forces have been concentrating a large force in its northeastern area.

Russia has repeatedly attempted to cross Ukraine's border with sabotage groups, namely in northern Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.