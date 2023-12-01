Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Border Guard: Russian sabotage groups' activity rising in Kharkiv Oblast

by Martin Fornusek December 1, 2023 12:00 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers patrol the area near Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on Nov. 21, 2023. (Illustrative purposes only) (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian sabotage groups are attempting to cross Ukraine's border into Kharkiv Oblast increasingly more often compared to their usual target, Sumy Oblast, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said on Dec. 1.

"Previously, we recorded most (Russian sabotage groups) in the Sumy direction. But in the past weeks, we saw a change of direction toward Kharkiv Oblast," Demchenko said on television.

"We haven't recently recorded the activity of sabotage groups in the Sumy direction," the official added, speculating that Russia might have changed its strategy due to little gains from incursions.

Kharkiv Oblast also suffered the most Russian strikes over the past month, according to Demchenko.

Ukraine liberated much of Kharkiv Oblast in a surprise counteroffensive last fall. Since then, the region has suffered regular strikes, and Russian forces have been concentrating a large force in its northeastern area.

Russia has repeatedly attempted to cross Ukraine's border with sabotage groups, namely in northern Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

‘We pushed and they collapsed’: How Ukraine liberated Kharkiv Oblast
VOVCHANSK, Kharkiv Oblast – Three months after its liberation, Vovchansk still bears the scars of Russia’s seven-month-long occupation. A small partly-destroyed concrete bridge leads into a town whose main road is now littered with charred vehicles turned upside down. The local police station, used…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:29 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 1, firing 12 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.