Bloomberg: US warns allies about China's provision of geospatial intelligence to Russia

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 7, 2024 3:35 AM 2 min read
Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 23, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. is cautioning its allies about China's increased backing of Russia, which includes supplying geospatial intelligence to aid Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

Reports suggest ongoing military collaboration between the two countries, with China furnishing Russia with satellite imagery for military applications, along with microelectronics and machine tools for tank production. Additionally, China's support encompasses optics, missile propellants, and expanded space cooperation, according to sources interviewed by Bloomberg.

During their recent call, President Joe Biden expressed to Xi Jinping his concerns regarding China's assistance to the Russian defense industrial base, which includes machine tools, optics, nitrocellulose, microelectronics, and turbojet engines.

The call between Biden and Xi was the first one-on-one communication between the two leaders since they met in California in November 2023, when they agreed "to keep up more regular communications."

Despite attempting to present itself as largely neutral amidst Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has now extended into its third year, Beijing has forged a robust alliance with Moscow.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have dubbed this relationship a "no limits" friendship, particularly evident preceding the 2022 Winter Olympic Games held in Beijing. Trade between China and Russia soared over $200 billion in 2023, underlining the depth of their partnership.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Beijing of "significant consequences" if Chinese companies provide support for Russia’s war against Ukraine during her meetings with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

"Secretary Yellen emphasized that companies, including those in the PRC (People's Republic of China), must not provide material support for Russia’s war against Ukraine, including support to the Russian defense industrial base, and the significant consequences if they do so," according to a readout published by the U.S. Treasury on April 6.

Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:49 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 6. Close to 80 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
