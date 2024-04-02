Bloomberg: Biden calls Xi, Ukraine likely on the agenda.

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a phone call on April 2 as the two leaders seek common ground on a range of international issues, according to Bloomberg.

A senior administration official told reporters at a briefing that Biden would reiterate "that China should use its leverage with Russia and Iran to enhance stability, both around the war in Ukraine and amid turmoil in the Middle East."

The call between Biden and Xi was the first one-on-one communication between the two leaders since they met in California in November 2023, when they agreed "to keep up more regular communications," Bloomberg said.

Beijing has maintained close ties with Moscow during the war, increasing economic cooperation and disrupting Western attempts at isolating Russia.

Ukraine is keeping diplomatic channels with Beijing open, while Western officials have urged Beijing to use its influence over Moscow to help end the war.

While Xi has not condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine and has repeatedly abstained from voting on UN resolutions on the war, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi claimed in March that China is a "force for peace."

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said at a press conference in Beijing on April 1 that France wants "China to send very clear messages to Russia" over its full-scale war in Ukraine.

"There will be no security for Europeans if there is no peace in accordance with international law," Sejourne said, adding that China could have a "key role" in ensuring that international law is respected.

Chinese Ambassador to Switzerland Wang Shihting said in March 2024 that Beijing was considering participating in upcoming talks in Switzerland on Ukraine's peace formula.