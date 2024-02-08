Skip to content
Bloomberg: New EU sanctions package expected to target Russian arms and technology

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2024 9:33 PM 2 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Volodymyr Zelensky give a joint press conference following their talks in Kyiv on Nov. 4, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Illustrative purposes only) (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The new EU Russian sanctions package will likely target individuals and firms involved in the production of Russian weapons and key technologies used by Russian defense companies to create weapons, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 8.

The European Commission aims to have the 13th sanctions package in place to mark the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

Details about the content of the package are not yet clear.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that the upcoming round of sanctions would focus on individuals and smaller companies and would not include new import bans.

Diplomatic sources previously told Politico in January that this new package would possibly expand import bans on Russian products, including the trade of aluminum.

Bloomberg reported that this new round would target 55 companies and more than 60 individuals involved in weapons production in Russia. Shipping companies involved in the transport of ammunition from North Korea to Russia could also be affected.

The package is expected to contain mostly non-controversial measures worth "minimal debate" so that it can be passed quickly.

Sources told Reuters that the 14th round of sanctions would likely be in the works shortly after, but that the commission is eager to have something passed by the second anniversary of the full-scale war.

While the contents of the sanctions package have yet to be finalized, some were already disappointed by the lack of new import bans.

According to the disclosures, the 13th sanctions package "is set to be the weakest & most unambitious package to date," said RFE/RL journalist Rikard Jozwiak.

The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
8:57 PM

Senate advances Ukraine, Israel aid in procedural vote.

The U.S. Senate voted to proceed with a stripped-down foreign aid package that includes funds for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan without reforms to border policy, potentially paving the way for passage after Republicans blocked a bipartisan border security and foreign aid bill.
8:37 PM

Ukraine returns 100 POWs from Russian captivity.

One hundred Ukrainian prisoners of war have been returned home from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 8. According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Moscow also received 100 soldiers back.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:24 PM

SBU uncovers 3 caches of Russian weapons.

Caches were discovered in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Zakarpattia oblasts. Seized items included an arsenal of Russian grenade launchers, over 15 kg of explosives with electronic detonators, and automatic weapons.
5:06 PM

Finland extends border closure with Russia for 2 months.

Finland fully closed its border with Russia in late November 2023 to prevent an influx of migrants from entering the country via Russia. In November alone, around 900 third-country asylum seekers entered Finland from Russia.
3:53 PM

Putin's visit to Turkey reportedly postponed.

The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was reportedly to take place in February, is "yet to be determined," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Feb. 8.
1:39 PM

Germany eyes nationalization of Russian oil subsidiary.

Germany is considering the nationalization of Rosneft Deutschland, a subsidiary of Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft, which has been under the control of the German government since September 2022 in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported on Feb. 7, citing sources.
