Bloomberg: New EU sanctions package expected to target Russian arms and technology

The new EU Russian sanctions package will likely target individuals and firms involved in the production of Russian weapons and key technologies used by Russian defense companies to create weapons, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 8.

The European Commission aims to have the 13th sanctions package in place to mark the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

Details about the content of the package are not yet clear.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that the upcoming round of sanctions would focus on individuals and smaller companies and would not include new import bans.

Diplomatic sources previously told Politico in January that this new package would possibly expand import bans on Russian products, including the trade of aluminum.

Bloomberg reported that this new round would target 55 companies and more than 60 individuals involved in weapons production in Russia. Shipping companies involved in the transport of ammunition from North Korea to Russia could also be affected.

The package is expected to contain mostly non-controversial measures worth "minimal debate" so that it can be passed quickly.

Sources told Reuters that the 14th round of sanctions would likely be in the works shortly after, but that the commission is eager to have something passed by the second anniversary of the full-scale war.

While the contents of the sanctions package have yet to be finalized, some were already disappointed by the lack of new import bans.

According to the disclosures, the 13th sanctions package "is set to be the weakest & most unambitious package to date," said RFE/RL journalist Rikard Jozwiak.