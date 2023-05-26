Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Bloomberg: Netherlands likely to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2023 3:09 PM 2 min read
F-16 fighter jets during a military parade in Warsaw on the day of the Polish army on Aug. 15, 2018, Warsaw, Poland. (Krystian Dobuszynski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands will likely send an unspecified number of its 42 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on May 26 with reference to its unnamed sources.

This transfer should follow the training of Ukrainian pilots, according to the report.

On the same day, Ukraine's Defense Ministry tweeted it requires four squadrons of F-16s – 48 planes in total – to liberate its territory from Russia.

According to Bloomberg, 24 Dutch fighters are currently in use by the country's military and cannot be sent to Ukraine until mid-2024.

The U.K. and the Netherlands agreed on May 17 to build an international coalition to provide F-16s to Ukraine. On May 20, the U.S. also declared that it would join the initiative, as did Portugal, Denmark, and Belgium.

Reports appeared on May 20 that the Netherlands canceled the sale of its F-16s to the private company Draken International.

This sparked speculation that Amsterdam plans to reroute the planes to Ukraine’s military instead.

Ukraine has been campaigning for months for its Western allies to provide more advanced fighter jets to gain air supremacy over Russia.

On May 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the first F-16 fighter jet delivered to Ukraine "will be one of the strongest signals from the world" that Russia is "only becoming weaker and more isolated."

So far, Ukraine has received 14 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland and 13 from Slovakia.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 8 – How Ukrainian air defense denies Russia air superiority
“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues. Episode #8 is dedicated to the work of Ukrainian air defense, and how it denies Russia the ai…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Comments

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
