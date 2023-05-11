Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Warsaw: Poland has delivered 325 tanks out of 575 from Ukraine's partners

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 11, 2023 7:18 PM 1 min read
Poland has delivered 325 tanks and 14 fighter jets to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Permanent Representation of Poland to the EU reported on May 11.  

A total of 575 tanks have been delivered to Ukraine so far from all partners, according to the diplomatic office.

Poland takes the lead in tank contributions with 325, followed by the Netherlands with 85, Germany with 80, and the United States with 76.

In addition, Ukraine has received a total of 28 fighter jets, including 14 Soviet-era MiG-29s from Poland.

During a meeting in Warsaw on April 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki for "the brotherhood and real friendship" demonstrated by Poland since the start of the full-scale invasion.

