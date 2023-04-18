Bloomberg: Macron wants China to help bring Ukraine, Russia to negotiating table

This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron wants China to help bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, Bloomberg reported on April 18.

According to Bloomberg, Macron's foreign policy adviser Emmanuel Bonne has been tasked with working with Wang Yi, China's top diplomat, "to establish a framework that could be used as a basis for future negotiations."

People familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg on condition of anonymity said that France is hoping talks between Ukraine and Russia can happen by summer.

During his visit to China in early April, Macron said that he believed China had a major role to play in "building peace."

However, he also acknowledged in an interview with French financial newspaper Les Echos in early April that for any negotiations to take place certain "milestones" had to be established.

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with Macron on April 15 to discuss the French president's recent visit to China and the situation on the frontline.