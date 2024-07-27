Skip to content
Blinken warns China of 'taking measures' if it keeps helping Russia's defense industry

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 27, 2024 10:02 PM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he meets with G7 foreign ministers during NATO's 75th anniversary summit in Washington, DC, on July 11, 2024. (Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images)
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on July 27 that Washington will take measures if China continues to support Russia's defense industrial base, according to U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Laos, days after his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba held talks with the latter in Guangzhou during his first trip to China since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war.

Beijing has positioned itself as neutral country but has simultaneously deepened economic ties with Moscow and backed Russia against Western sanctions. It has also shaped up to be Russia's leading source of dual-use goods that feed the Russian defense industry.

China denied it was supplying Russia with arms to use against Ukraine, while the U.S. said that Beijing gave Russia "every support behind the scenes," threatening to impose more sanctions against the country.

"The secretary reiterated serious concern with PRC (People's Republic of China) support for Russia’s defense industrial base and made clear that if the PRC does not act to address this threat to European security, the United Stares will continue to take appropriate measures to do so," Miller said.

In addition, Blinken "made clear" that Washington, along with other partners, will advance their vision "for a free and open" Indo-Pacific.

After Kuleba's visit to China, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Beijing confirmed it would not supply Moscow with weapons. According to the foreign minister, China is "unshakably" committed to Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Borrell urges China to leverage influence and persuade Russia to cease its war against Ukraine
During a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Laos, the EU’s chief diplomat Josep Borrell urged China to support the peace process in Ukraine and halt the export of dual-use goods to Russia, which bolster its military capabilities.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:14 PM

Romania denies downing Russian drones over Ukraine.

Videos on social media that purport to show Romanian air defense units shooting down Russian attack drones above Ukraine are spreading a false narrative, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement on July 26.
