Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Antony Blinken, United States, Ukraine, US aid
Edit post

Blinken: US to give Ukraine additional $2 billion in military financing

by Martin Fornusek and Elsa Court May 15, 2024 2:39 PM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a speech at Kyiv Polytechnic University in Kyiv on May 14, 2024. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AFP via Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Washington will provide Ukraine with an additional $2 billion in foreign military financing, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on May 15.

Blinken made the announcement in Kyiv during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. Blinken arrived in Kyiv on May 14.

Blinken described the new military financing support as "the first of its kind."

The support will not only help provide Ukraine with weapons that are needed today, but will also help the country invest in its own defense industrial base in the long term, Blinken said.

The military financing support will also assist Kyiv with purchasing military equipment from other countries, not just the U.S., Blinken said.

"All of this, in particular thinking about the defense industrial base, builds on an incredible spirit of innovation, ingenuity, and entrepreneurship that we see here in Ukraine."

"Everyone's eyes are focused on the situation in the northeast," Biden added, referring to Ukraine's defense of Kharkiv Oblast.

"The newest support that I just announced, but particularly the $60 billion supplemental, we know is coming at a critical time."  

Blinken said the U.S. is "rushing" to get ammunition, armored vehicles, and missiles to the front line.

The U.S. is working "to ensure Ukraine can deliver on the battlefield today," but also "deter and defend against future attacks and fundamentally secure for the Ukrainian people the right to decide their own future," Blinken said.

48 hours in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s most-bombed major city
The first signs that something ominous is happening in Kharkiv come as soon as the train from Kyiv reaches the suburbs of the city – as two pillars of smoke appear in the distance, every single phone in the carriage erupts with a piercing electronic squawking. “I guess we’ve arrived,
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Martin Fornusek, Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:34 PM

Ukraine deploys more forces to Kharkiv Oblast.

More Ukrainian forces are being deployed to Kharkiv Oblast amid Russia's offensive in the region, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 15, following a meeting with top military commanders.
12:57 PM

Mayor: No plans to evacuate Kharkiv.

Speaking on national TV, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said around 6,000 people from the surrounding oblast who lived closer to the front lines had been taken to the city and housed in dormitories.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.