Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Blinken: Successful Ukrainian counteroffensive could force Putin to negotiate an end to the war

by Haley Zehrung June 13, 2023 2:01 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A successful Ukrainian counteroffensive could force Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Kyiv for an end to Russia's war on Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Washington on June 12.

Blinken noted that the counteroffensive, which began on June 8, is still in its early days, and that it is "much too soon" to determine the full outcome. Blinken also underlined the widespread international support for Ukraine's counteroffensive and said that he is confident Ukraine will be successful in regaining its territory.

"It’s very important to note that, in terms of what President Putin was trying to achieve in Ukraine, it’s already been a strategic failure, because the objective that Putin had – that he stated himself – was to erase Ukraine from the map, to eliminate its independence, and to absorb Ukraine, in one fashion or another, into Russia.  That has failed and it cannot succeed," Blinken said.

Both officials shared hopes that the counteroffensive would bring about peace and ultimately push Russia out of Ukraine in a way that will guarantee long-term stability in Ukraine.

Ukraine's success in a counteroffensive would "strengthen its position at any negotiating table that emerges, and it may have the effect as well of actually causing Putin to finally focus on negotiating an end to the war that he started," Blinken said.

The U.S. and its allies have been supporting Ukraine's counteroffensive preparations throughout the spring, and have pledged to support Ukraine for as long is necessary.  

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine liberates 2 more villages; Zelensky says ‘rain makes task harder’
Key developments on June 12: * Ukrainian military confirms liberation of Storozheve, Novodarivka * Russia preparing evacuations, sabotage in Crimea * 10 dead, 42 missing due to Kakhovka Dam disaster * Russian attacks kill 5, injure 21 over June 11-12 Ukraine’s military confirmed another two vi…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Haley Zehrung
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
