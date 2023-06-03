US satisfied with Ukraine's readiness ahead of counteroffensive

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. administration believes that together with allies and partners, they have adequately provided military assistance to Ukraine for conducting a counteroffensive, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on June 2.

"First and foremost, we are very pleased that we have met Ukraine's needs for conducting its counteroffensive at the moment. When they will begin (the offensive), it depends on them, but we are confident that we have done everything possible. And when I say 'we,' I mean not only the US but also our allies and partners," Kirby said, according to Ukrinform correspondent.

According to him, it is not only about providing Ukraine with air defense systems, which are currently the most pressing need, but also about supplying armored vehicles, artillery, ammunition, and conducting training.

Kirby stressed that as Ukrainian army operations continue and territories are liberated, there will be a need for replenishing ammunition and equipment.

"Combat actions are a dynamic thing, and we have to be certain that we are 'dynamically' ready to support them further. So, we have done a lot, and we are ready to continue doing a lot in the coming days and months," Kirby was quoted as saying.

The U.S. administration on May 31 announced the allocation of the 39th package of defense assistance to Ukraine which includes Patriot air defense batteries, ammunition and other defense equipment.