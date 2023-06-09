Biden and Sunak affirm joint support for Ukraine during meeting at White House

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met at the White House on June 8 to discuss a variety of issues, with particular focus on the recent humanitarian disaster in southern Ukraine following Russia's destruction of the Kakhokva dam.

Biden and Sunak also pledged to maintain financial and military support for Ukraine.

"The fact of the matter is that I believe we’ll have the funding necessary to support Ukraine as long as it takes," Biden said. "I asked people to picture what would happen if we were not supporting Ukraine. Do we think Russia would stop in Kyiv?"

Biden added that the "vast majority" of his critics would agree that curbing Russian influence is necessary enough to warrant funding agreements.

Sunak echoed a similar stance, saying that continued support from the U.K. for Ukraine should send "a strong signal to (Russian dictator Vladimir Putin) that there is no point in trying to wait us out."

He added that the U.K. will support Ukraine "for as long as it takes," for Putin to withdraw Russian forces from Ukraine.

Both leaders underscored the importance of a U.S-U.K. alliance on supporting Ukraine amidst a broader need to ensure European security.