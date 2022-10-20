Blinken says Putin has no interest in 'meaningful diplomacy'

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC News that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is rational, but the decisions he's making—or maybe better put, his objectives—are not rational.”

"What we've seen thus far is no interest on the part of Putin in meaningful diplomacy," Blinken said.

On Oct. 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine won't negotiate with Putin. “We are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia,” he said after Putin declared the annexation of four Ukrainian regions – Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.