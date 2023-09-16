Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Blinken says it's up to Ukraine how to use US-provided weapons

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 16, 2023 2:30 PM 3 min read
U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken delivers remarks during an event honoring the 2023 Trafficking in Persons Heroes on June 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

While Washington "does not encourage nor enable" Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied weapon systems outside of the country, it is "fundamentally" Kyiv's decision how to use those weapons, U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken said at a press conference.

A journalist asked Blinken about the U.S.'s hesitation to provide Ukraine with long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) allegedly caused by fears Kyiv would use them to strike Russian soil.

"When it comes to how Ukrainians use these systems, the targeting decisions are theirs. They're not ours," the official replied.

"And they (Ukrainians) have to make judgments about what can be most effective in working to regain their full sovereignty, their territorial integrity," added the official.

Blinken emphasized that the provision of weapon systems is insufficient to ensure Ukraine can deter Russian military aggression.

"Ukrainians have to be able to use them effectively, and sometimes with new, sophisticated systems, that requires training, and of course we're engaged in that. They need to be able to maintain them… and then to fit into a coherent military program that makes sense in helping Ukraine achieve its objectives," he explained.

Ukrainian officials have spent months lobbying the U.S. government for ATACMS, which can travel over 300 kilometers.

On Sept. 8, ABC News reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials, that Washington would likely send the missile systems to Ukraine in an upcoming security assistance package.

In a Sept. 15 press conference, Blinken spoke along with Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. She said that concerns over potential Ukrainian strikes inside Russia are not an argument for Germany when considering the issue of supplying long-range weapons, as Ukraine has the right to defend itself.

"The argument is that there are sensitive issues to be clarified, especially for our system, Taurus, and it's not as easy as it might sound in the first place… We've made it clear repeatedly that we're in intensive discussions and examining what we can do," Baerbock told reporters.

German-made Taurus air-launched missiles have a range of up to 500 kilometers. Ukraine submitted a request for Taurus missiles in May.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Ukraine's partners on Aug. 11 to provide Kyiv with long-range missiles such as Taurus and ATACMS, emphasizing that they will be deployed only on Ukraine's territory.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
