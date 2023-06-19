Blinken: China renewed promise not to send weapons to Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on June 19 that China had renewed promises not to send arms to Russia to fight in Ukraine, CNN reported from Blinken's visit to Beijing.

Although China has assured the U.S. it will not provide lethal aid to Russia, Blinken voiced concern at the actions of private Chinese firms.

Blinked said the assurance is appreciated and there is no evidence to contradict them.

"What we do have ongoing concerns about, though, are Chinese firms — companies that may be providing technology that Russia can use to advance its aggression in Ukraine" Blinken said. "And we've asked the Chinese government to be very vigilant about that,” he added.

On June 19, the second day of his visit to the Chinese capital, Blinken met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. "The two sides have made progress and reached the agreement on some specific issues," Xi said of the meeting.

In February, Antony Blinken stated Washington has concerns that Beijing is considering supplying Moscow with weapons.

On Feb. 4, the Wall Street Journal reported that China had provided Russia's army with military equipment despite the existing sanctions regime. Chinese state-owned companies provided Moscow with navigation equipment, jamming technology, and fighter-jet parts, customs records show.

CIA Director Bill Burns also stated China considers supplying Russia with arms, including lethal ones.

In April Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang denied his country selling weaponry to either side of the Russia-Ukraine war.