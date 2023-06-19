Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Blinken: China renewed promise not to send weapons to Russia

by Olesya Boyko June 19, 2023 5:20 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on June 19 that China had renewed promises not to send arms to Russia to fight in Ukraine, CNN reported from Blinken's visit to Beijing.

Although China has assured the U.S. it will not provide lethal aid to Russia, Blinken voiced concern at the actions of private Chinese firms.

Blinked said the assurance is appreciated and there is no evidence to contradict them.

"What we do have ongoing concerns about, though, are Chinese firms — companies that may be providing technology that Russia can use to advance its aggression in Ukraine" Blinken said. "And we've asked the Chinese government to be very vigilant about that,” he added.

On June 19, the second day of his visit to the Chinese capital,  Blinken met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. "The two sides have made progress and reached the agreement on some specific issues," Xi said of the meeting.

In February, Antony Blinken stated Washington has concerns that Beijing is considering supplying Moscow with weapons.

On Feb. 4, the Wall Street Journal reported that China had provided Russia's army with military equipment despite the existing sanctions regime. Chinese state-owned companies provided Moscow with navigation equipment, jamming technology, and fighter-jet parts, customs records show.

CIA Director Bill Burns also stated China considers supplying Russia with arms, including lethal ones.

In April Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang denied his country selling weaponry to either side of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Author: Olesya Boyko
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
