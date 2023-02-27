Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US says China will face 'real costs' if it supplies Russia with lethal aid for war in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 27, 2023 1:04 PM 1 min read
U.S> National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks at a White House press briefing on Dec. 12, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

There would be "real costs" for China if the country decides to provide Russia with lethal aid for its full-scale war against Ukraine, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN.

"From our perspective, this war presents real complications for Beijing. And Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance," Sullivan said. "But, if it goes down that road, it will come at real costs to China."

He added that the U.S. was "laying out both the stakes and the consequences" of such a decision in diplomatic talks with China. "And we are doing that clearly and specifically behind closed doors."

There have been multiple reports recently that China may be considering supplying lethal weapons to Russia, but the country has not made a decision yet, according to CIA Director Bill Burns.

In an attempt to deter China from going forward with the provision, U.S. President Joe Biden administration is making the information public, similar to what it did in the months leading up to Russia's full-scale invasion, Burns told CBS News on Feb. 24.

On the one-year anniversary of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, China's Foreign Ministry released a 12-point statement that detailed Beijing's stance on achieving a "political settlement" to resolve the war.

In an interview with ABC News, Biden dismissed China's peace plan, noting that it would likely only work in Russia's favor.

During a press conference in Tallinn on Feb. 24, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg cast doubt on China's proposed peace plan for Ukraine, pointing to China's failure to explicitly condemn the Russian invasion.

Scholz criticizes China's proposed peace plan for war in Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.