Blackout, power outages lead to sharp increase in number of deadly traffic accidents in Kyiv

Since Oct. 10, when emergency power cuts were enforced in Ukraine amid Russia's attacks on the country's infrastructure, the number of road accidents with casualties in Kyiv increased by 55% compared to the same period before the power cuts, according to Andrii Molokoiedov, a press officer for the Kyiv Patrol Police Department.

Power outages made the roads especially dangerous for pedestrians.

"Accidents involving pedestrians have doubled in frequency, and the death rate of these accidents has increased sixfold," Molokoedov said.

He noted that the traffic lights and street lights had been turned off due to an electricity shortage, which is one of the reasons for the number of accidents ramping up.

As of Nov. 29, emergency power cuts were resumed in Kyiv as the country suffers from a 30% electricity shortage.

The country continues to cope with the consequences of Russia's latest mass attack that caused blackouts across the country on Nov. 23. It was Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, following the ones on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15.