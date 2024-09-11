The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Biden, U.S., Long-range missiles, War
Edit post

Biden weighs lifting long-range weapons restrictions for Ukraine, Reuters reports

by Sonya Bandouil September 11, 2024 4:02 AM 1 min read
Storm Shadow long-range air-launched cruise missile, an air-to-surface weapon from the European manufacturer MBDA at the company's booth at International Paris Air Show 2023 in Le Bourget Airport in Paris, France, on June 2023 (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden stated that the potential lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons is currently under consideration, Reuters reported on September 10.

When asked about the matter, Biden confirmed that his administration is "working that out now."

Recently, Ukraine has called on its allies to remove these restrictions, arguing that it would help them target Russian aircraft launching cruise missiles and guided bombs towards Ukrainian cities.

“I appeal to the U.S., the U.K., France and Germany. We need the ability to genuinely and fully defend Ukraine and Ukrainians. We require both: permissions for long-range capabilities and your long-range shells and missiles,” Zelensky said in his evening address on Aug. 31.

At least 20 House Democrats and five House Republicans are calling on President Joe Biden to lift restrictions on Kyiv’s use of American long-range weapons to strike deep inside Russia, according to a letter sent to the president on Sept. 10 obtained and seen by the Kyiv Independent.

Western countries have largely allowed Ukraine to use their arms in the incursion, but the U.S. and the U.K. have maintained their restrictions on the use of long-range missiles like ATACMS or Storm Shadow.

Biden ‘not ruling out’ letting Ukraine strike deep inside Russia, Blinken tells Sky News
U.S. President Joe Biden may permit Ukraine to launch strikes deep into Russian territory, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with Sky News.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:32 PM

Russian Navy starts Ocean-2024 exercises.

The Russian Navy has started the naval exercise Ocean-2024, which will take place on five seas and test operational readiness and the use of high-precision weapons, among other objectives, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sept. 10.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.