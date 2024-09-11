Biden weighs lifting long-range weapons restrictions for Ukraine, Reuters reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden stated that the potential lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons is currently under consideration, Reuters reported on September 10.

When asked about the matter, Biden confirmed that his administration is "working that out now."

Recently, Ukraine has called on its allies to remove these restrictions, arguing that it would help them target Russian aircraft launching cruise missiles and guided bombs towards Ukrainian cities.

“I appeal to the U.S., the U.K., France and Germany. We need the ability to genuinely and fully defend Ukraine and Ukrainians. We require both: permissions for long-range capabilities and your long-range shells and missiles,” Zelensky said in his evening address on Aug. 31.

At least 20 House Democrats and five House Republicans are calling on President Joe Biden to lift restrictions on Kyiv’s use of American long-range weapons to strike deep inside Russia, according to a letter sent to the president on Sept. 10 obtained and seen by the Kyiv Independent.

Western countries have largely allowed Ukraine to use their arms in the incursion, but the U.S. and the U.K. have maintained their restrictions on the use of long-range missiles like ATACMS or Storm Shadow.