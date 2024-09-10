The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Antony Blinken, Joe Biden, Missiles
Biden 'not ruling out' letting Ukraine strike deep inside Russia, Blinken tells Sky News

by Olena Goncharova September 11, 2024 12:58 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden may permit Ukraine to launch strikes deep into Russian territory, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with Sky News.

Blinken's remarks followed a news conference in London where he noted that Iran has supplied Moscow with short-range missiles, which Russia's forces are expected to deploy in Ukraine within weeks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the U.S. and other Western allies to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike targets within Russia, aiming to increase pressure on Moscow to end the war.

In an interview with Yalda Hakim on Sky News, Blinken was asked if President Biden might consider allowing such actions as the war continues. Blinken responded that the U.S. has ensured Ukraine receives "what it needed, when it needed it, to be effective in repelling the Russian aggression" since the start of the all-out war in February 2022.

However, Blinken emphasized that Washington must weigh other factors, including whether Ukraine's forces can operate and maintain the "sophisticated systems" provided by Western allies: " What I can tell you is, we've adapted and adjusted every step along the way, and we'll continue — so not ruling out at this stage."

"(...) We never rule out. But when we rule in, we want to make sure it's done in such a way that it can advance what the Ukrainians are trying to achieve," Blinked said. He later told reporters at the White House that his administration was "working that out now" when asked if the U.S. would lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Russian Navy starts Ocean-2024 exercises.

The Russian Navy has started the naval exercise Ocean-2024, which will take place on five seas and test operational readiness and the use of high-precision weapons, among other objectives, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sept. 10.
