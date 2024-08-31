The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Zelensky urges West to let Ukraine hit Russia with long-range weapons

by Kateryna Denisova August 31, 2024 11:33 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a joint briefing on the 33rd anniversary of the independence of Ukraine on Aug. 24, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 31 called on the U.S., the U.K., France, and Germany to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons to strike targets in Russia.

“I appeal to the U.S., the U.K., France and Germany. We need the ability to genuinely and fully defend Ukraine and Ukrainians. We require both: permissions for long-range capabilities and your long-range shells and missiles,” Zelensky said in his evening address.

"Vital decisions — exactly the ones that can influence events in the right way — cannot be postponed."

Kyiv has long argued that restrictions on the use of long-range weapons are stifling its war effort, while Washington claimed that allowing Ukraine to hit deep into Russian territory with its weapons could escalate the conflict.

Ukraine has dismissed these arguments and has ramped up pressure to lift the ban in recent weeks amid the ongoing incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast. The White House has not budged on its position, despite some U.S. politicians backing Kyiv’s demands.

During a visit to Washington, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Aug. 30 he had presented to U.S. officials a list of targets in Russia that Kyiv wanted to hit with American-supplied ATACMS long-range missiles.

Zelensky said that Ukrainian soldiers continue "pushing the war" into Russia's territory and taking Russian prisoners of war.

As Russian forces concentrate more of their recourses in Donetsk Oblast, fighting near Pokrovsk is becoming "exceptionally brutal," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Aug. 29.

Western countries have largely allowed Ukraine to use their arms in the incursion, but the U.S. and the U.K. have maintained their restrictions on the use of long-range missiles like ATACMS or Storm Shadow.

Ukraine’s Kursk incursion ‘demonstrates that Russia is at the limit of its capabilities,’ says former US NATO ambassador
″(Russia) can’t attack Ukraine and defend Russia at the same time, it has had to make a choice,” said Kurt Volker, former U.S. ambassador to NATO.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
2:40 PM

Russian attack on Chasiv Yar kills 5.

Russian shelling struck a home and a high-rise building. Five men, aged 24-38, were killed as a result of the attack, said Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin.
6:32 AM

Venezuela extradites 2 Colombians to Russia for fighting in Ukraine.

Russian authorities detained two Colombian nationals who fought for Ukraine, Russia's Security Service (FSB) said on Aug. 30. The two Colombian men were extradited from Venezuela after being detained by Venezuelan authorities during a layover in Caracas, on-route back home to Colombia.
MORE NEWS

