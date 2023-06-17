Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Biden: Putin's gambit of putting tactical nukes in Belarus 'absolutely irresponsible'

by Igor Kossov June 17, 2023 9:41 PM 1 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a political rally hosted by union members, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 17, 2023. (Photo by Julia Nikhinson/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden called "absolutely irresponsible" Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that the first of Russia's tactical nukes have been deployed to Belarus.

Putin claimed that all of the weapons would be deployed in Belarus by the end of the year.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on June 16 there are no signs for now that Russia is planning to use a nuke.

One of Russia's claimed reasons for invading Ukraine was to supposedly prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons, a fact Blinken called "ironic" in light of its promise to put its own weapons in Belarus.

By placing its nukes in Belarus, Russia seeks to cement its control over the country, according to the Institute for the Study of War and other analysts.    

The presence of the weapons in Belarus could further isolate the country, forcing it to rely more on Russia.  

Moscow and Minsk would also have an additional excuse to raise troops and conduct crackdowns by citing threats to nuclear weapon storage facilities.

Leaked document reveals alleged Kremlin plan to take over Belarus by 2030
Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between the Kyiv Independent and media partners, including Delfi (Estonia), Dossier Center (U.K.), Expressen (Sweden), Frontstory.pl, VSquare, and Belarusian Investigative Center (Poland), Süddeutsche Zeitung and Westdeutscher Rundfunk (Germany), and Yaho…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk
Author: Igor Kossov
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.