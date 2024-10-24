China 'not aware' of North Korean troops in Russia preparing to fight in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

China on Oct. 24 said it was "not aware" of any North Korean troops inside Russia preparing to join Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the statement despite the U.S., Seoul and Kyiv all confirming their presence in recent days.

When asked at a daily news briefing if China had seen evidence of North Korean troops inside Russia, Jin said "the Chinese side is not aware of the situation."

"China's position on the Ukrainian crisis has been consistent and clear, and we hope all parties will promote a de-escalation of the situation and commit themselves to a political solution," the spokesperson added, in comments reported by Reuters.

On Oct. 23, the U.S. made its first public confirmation that it had evidence of Pyongyang's soldiers being sent to Russia, following previous reports from Ukraine and South Korea.

Later that day, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby North Korean troops deployed to fight for Russia against Ukraine are "fair game."

"If they do deploy to fight against Ukraine, they're fair game, they're fair targets, and the Ukrainian military will defend themselves against North Korean soldiers the same way they're defending themselves against Russian soldiers," Kirby told a press briefing at the White House.

Two North Korean brigades of up to 6,000 personnel each are currently undergoing training in Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 22.

According to military intelligence, some North Korean officers are already in the occupied territories of Ukraine, he said on Oct. 17.

North Korea has denied the reports, while a Kremlin spokesperson gave an evasive answer on the issue.

A military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 21 that Russian authorities detained 18 North Korean soldiers who abandoned their positions in Kursk Oblast. Video footage has also circulated purporting to show North Korean troops at a Russian military training camp.

South Korean media reported on Oct. 22 that Pyongyang has dispatched pilots who can fly Russian warplanes to join the war in Ukraine.

South Korea's Yonhap agency also said that South Korea is considering sending personnel to Ukraine to monitor North Korean troops.