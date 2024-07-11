Biden mistakenly introduces Zelensky as 'President Putin'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Joe Biden introduced President Volodymyr Zelensky as "President Putin" during his speech on the final day of the NATO summit on July 11, as questions over Biden's fitness for office continue to increase.

"And now I want to turn it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentleman, President Putin," Biden said.

Following the comment, Biden quickly corrected himself, questioning his gaffe.

"President Putin? I'm so focused on beating Putin," Biden said, referring to the Russian president.

In response to the gaffe, Zelensky quipped "I'm better," with Biden replying "you’re a hell of a lot better."

The gaffe comes amid rising concerns from Democrats over Biden's fitness to serve in the country's top office, following a disastrous performance at the first presidential debate on June 28. Questions surrounding Biden's mental acuity have become prominent with Democratic party officials and lawmakers questions his ability to stay on the ballot.

As of July 11, at least 14 Democratic House lawmakers and one Democratic senator have called for Biden to step down as the party's nominee for president.

Following the remarks, Biden held a press conference where he took questions from reporters, in part as an attempt to quell worries about Biden's abilities. Biden used a teleprompter to deliver prepared remarks ahead of questions from reporters, a Kyiv Independent journalist stationed at the event reported.

During a question about Vice President Kamala Harris' ability to potentially serve as president, Biden once again mistakenly referred to a different person in his response.

"I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I didn't think she was qualified to be president," Biden said, mistakenly referring to the presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump instead of Harris.

Despite the gaffes, Biden attempted to reassure voters his fitness and ability to lead.

“I think I’m the best-qualified person to do the job, to make sure that Ukraine does not fall,” Biden said later during the press conference.

Ahead of the NATO summit, diplomats and world leaders, privately voiced significant concerns about U.S. President Joe Biden’s age, health, and his ability to secure victory in the 2024 presidential election, Politico reported.



