US Senate Majority Leader arrives in Lviv for talks with Zelensky.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrived in Lviv with a U.S. delegation, the senator announced on social media on Feb. 23.

Schumer's visit comes at a precarious time, as holdups in the U.S. assistance continue to put a strain on Ukraine's defense capabilities, contributing to the loss of the key front-line city of Avdiivka.

"I am leading this delegation to meet with President (Volodymyr Zelensky) to show the Ukrainian people that America stands with them, to show our NATO and European allies we stand with them, to learn about the arms Ukraine vitally needs, and to protect our democracy and national security," Schumer wrote on the social media platform X.

After months of bipartisan negotiations, the Senate approved a $95 billion foreign aid bill that allocates $60 billion for Ukraine. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has thus far refused to put the bill to a vote in the House, instead calling recess until the end of the month.

During his visit, Schumer plans to assure Zelensky that Congress will eventually approve the aid, restoring this crucial lifeline, the Associated Press reported.

Zelensky has already arrived in the western Ukrainian city and met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Together, the two leaders paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers at the Lychakiv cemetery.