News Feed, US Senate, Lviv, Volodymyr Zelensky
US Senate Majority Leader arrives in Lviv for talks with Zelensky

by Martin Fornusek February 23, 2024 1:40 PM 2 min read
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (3R), U.S. Ambassador in Ukraine Bridget Brink (2R), and the U.S. delegation in Lviv on Feb. 23, 2023. (Chuck Schumer/X)
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrived in Lviv with a U.S. delegation, the senator announced on social media on Feb. 23.

Schumer's visit comes at a precarious time, as holdups in the U.S. assistance continue to put a strain on Ukraine's defense capabilities, contributing to the loss of the key front-line city of Avdiivka.

"I am leading this delegation to meet with President (Volodymyr Zelensky) to show the Ukrainian people that America stands with them, to show our NATO and European allies we stand with them, to learn about the arms Ukraine vitally needs, and to protect our democracy and national security," Schumer wrote on the social media platform X.

After months of bipartisan negotiations, the Senate approved a $95 billion foreign aid bill that allocates $60 billion for Ukraine. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has thus far refused to put the bill to a vote in the House, instead calling recess until the end of the month.

During his visit, Schumer plans to assure Zelensky that Congress will eventually approve the aid, restoring this crucial lifeline, the Associated Press reported.

Zelensky has already arrived in the western Ukrainian city and met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Together, the two leaders paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers at the Lychakiv cemetery.

Ex-US special representative for Ukraine: Putin would escalate if he could
The White House’s strategy to avoid escalation by setting limits on military supplies for Ukraine does not work, as Russian President Vladimir Putin would “escalate today if he could,” Kurt Volker, a former U.S. special representative for Ukraine, told the Kyiv Independent during a press conference…
1:59 PM

Biden announces new package of sanctions against Russia.

“Today, I am announcing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing war of conquest on Ukraine and for the death of Aleksei Navalny, who was a courageous anti-corruption activist and Putin’s fiercest opposition leader,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement published by the White House.
12:58 PM

Zelensky, Danish PM meet in Lviv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived in Lviv for an official visit, Zelensky said on Feb. 23, according to his Telegram channel.
12:33 PM

Ex-US special representative for Ukraine: Putin would escalate if he could.

The White House's strategy to avoid escalation by setting limits on military supplies for Ukraine does not work, as Russian President Vladimir Putin would "escalate today if he could," Kurt Volker, a former U.S. special representative for Ukraine, told the Kyiv Independent during a press conference on Feb. 23.
11:49 AM

EU adopts 13th package of Russia sanctions.

The package targets an additional 106 individuals and 88 entities involved in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The list includes includes companies from India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Turkey.
10:09 AM

Hungarian FM visits Iran, signs trade agreement.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visited Tehran on Feb. 22, meeting his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and signing a trade deal in the agriculture and food industry sectors.
7:50 AM

ISW: Medvedev's rhetoric echoes Stalin.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said in an interview with Russian media on Feb. 22 that Ukrainian citizens in occupied Ukraine who attempt sabotage against Russia should be "exposed and punished, sent to Siberia ... for re-education in forced labor camps."
