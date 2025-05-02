The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Europe, Belgium, Russia, Russian assets, Business, European Union
Edit post

Belgium's Euroclear to redistribute $3,4 billion from frozen Russian assets, media reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 2, 2025 3:51 PM 2 min read
A view of the Russian Central Bank headquarters in downtown Moscow on May 26, 2022. (Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Euroclear, the Belgian financial services giant, plans to confiscate and redistribute 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) from frozen Russian funds to compensate Western investors whose assets were seized by Moscow, Reuters reported on May 2, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The payout, drawn from a pool of 10 billion euros ($11.3 billion) in cash frozen under EU sanctions since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, comes in response to Russia's confiscation of billions in Western-held assets over the past year, the sources said.  

The move marks an escalation in Europe's financial pressure on Moscow. This is the first instance of direct redistribution of Russian frozen funds to offset Western investor losses.

Until now, the West has relied on reallocating interest income generated from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. In October 2024, the Group of Seven (G7) approved nearly $50 billion in loans for Ukraine, to be repaid with proceeds from these frozen assets.

Euroclear reportedly obtained approval from Belgian authorities in March to proceed with the payments. The company informed clients about the disbursements in an April 1 document reviewed by Reuters.

Crucially, the redistribution will not impact the more than 200 billion euros ($226.9 billion) in Russian central bank reserves frozen within the European Union, two sources told Reuters.

Still, the move will reduce the bloc's stockpile of frozen Russian cash, stocks, and bonds — assets widely viewed as leverage over Moscow and a potential funding source for Ukraine's reconstruction.

The Kremlin has previously warned of retaliation if Western countries confiscate Russian assets for use in Ukraine. In early 2024, Russia amended its legislation to facilitate counter-seizures of Western-owned property.

A draft law approved in February outlines the procedure for Moscow to seize foreign assets in response to Western sanctions.

Ukraine has urged its allies, particularly the U.S. Treasury, to formalize mechanisms for using frozen Russian funds to finance Ukrainian defense and reconstruction.

Ukroboronprom posts $33 million profit as production triples
Ukraine’s largest state-owned defense company, the Ukrainian Defense Industry (Ukroboronprom), reported a consolidated net profit of Hr 1.31 billion ($31.5 million) for the previous year, according to a press release at the company’s website.
The Kyiv IndependentYana Prots
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.