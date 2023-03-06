Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Belarusian security services conduct searches in connection with partisan attack on Russian aircraft

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 6, 2023 3:22 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarus' security services are conducting raids and arresting individuals convicted of political crimes in Belarus since 2020 in connection with an explosion that occurred at an airfield near Minsk, believed to have been the work of Belarusian partisans, the Belarusian Viasna human rights organization reported on Telegram.

A Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft in Belarus was damaged following an explosion at the Machulishchy airfield near Minsk, Belarusian opposition media Nasha Niva reported on Feb. 26.

Aliaksandr Azarov, leader of Belarusian anti-government organization BYPOL, said the attack was carried out by Belarusian partisans in the area using two drones as part of BYPOL's so-called "Victory Plan." At the time, Azarov said that those involved in the planning of the attack were safe.

According to Viasna, Belarus' security officials, also known as the KGB, "are arresting everyone prosecuted under political articles from 2020 to 2023." Those arrested are taken to pre-trial detention centers.

The organization said it had recorded at least a dozen of these arrests.

More than 30,000 people were arrested in Belarus during massive protests in 2020 that followed rigged elections by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. Some protestors and journalists were handed long-term prison sentences for their participation in the protests.

Although Belarus has not officially declared war on Ukraine, Russian forces have been given access to Belarusian territory to launch attacks on Ukraine, including the failed assault on Kyiv in February 2022.

Partisans have been active in Ukraine's northern neighbor, sabotaging military, transport, and cyberinfrastructure.

Belarus Weekly: Lukashenko visits China as tensions mount
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.