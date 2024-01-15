Skip to content
NGO: Belarusian man who lived abroad for 15 years detained after returning home for holidays

by Nate Ostiller January 15, 2024 9:25 PM 1 min read
Alyaksandr Mazets being detained by Belarusian security services in a screenshot of a video shared by the Viasna human rights group on Jan. 15, 2024. (Viasna/Telegram)
Alyaksandr Mazets, a Belarusian man who has lived in Poland for 15 years, was detained for "spreading extremist material" and allegedly participating in the 2020 anti-government protests, the Viasna human rights group reported on Jan. 15.

Repressions against opposition figures and dissenters escalated in Belarus following the 2020 presidential election, in which Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko certified his hold on power through electoral fraud and a violent crackdown. Arrests of those living abroad who return for trips have also become more common.

One of the most high-profile incidents occurred in 2021 when Belarusian authorities arrested activist Raman Pratasevich after his commercial flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk while flying over the country. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) found Belarus guilty of orchestrating the forced landing of Ryanair Flight FR4978.

Mazets has lived in Poland since 2009 and has a Polish residence permit. He visited Belarus around the last Orthodox Christmas and was detained.

A Telegram channel associated with Belarusian security forces shared a video of Mazets being detained and subsequently saying that he "regretted" participating in the protests.  

Belarusian authorities often use forced video confessions as a means of stifling dissent.

Mazets' current whereabouts are unknown.

Belarus Weekly: Lukashenko attacks religious organizations, broadens grounds for their banning
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko enacts restrictive religious law, mandating re-registration of every religious organization in the country and broadening grounds for their banning. Belarus refuses to let OSCE observe parliamentary elections, citing alleged “dominance of Western representat…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

News Feed

Zelensky to meet von der Leyen in Davos.

Zelensky arrived in Davos, Switzerland, earlier on Jan. 15 to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF). Following his visit to the forum, he is expected to meet top Swiss government officials in Bern.
HUR: Russia mobilizing around 30,000 soldiers monthly.

Russia is mobilizing around 30,000 people every month, or around 1,000-1,100 recruits daily, Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine published on Jan. 15.
