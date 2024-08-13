Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, War, Kursk, Kursk Oblast, Russia's allies
Edit post

Belarus to transfer military equipment to Russia amid Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast, media says

by Kateryna Hodunova August 13, 2024 11:57 PM 2 min read
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko ordered the transfer of Belarusian military equipment to the Russian Armed Forces
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko was seen in Minsk, Belarus, on Nov. 23, 2023. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko ordered the transfer of some of Belarusian military equipment to the Russian Armed Forces for reinforcement in Kursk Oblast and other sectors of the front line, Belarusian outlet Belnovosti reported on Aug. 13.

The recent delivery of Belarusian military equipment is related to "an urgent request from the Russian side" due to losses and a lack of equipment in Kursk Oblast and other areas, Belnovosti said, citing an undisclosed source in the country's defense ministry.

Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast began on Aug. 6, and by Aug. 13, Ukraine said it controlled 74 settlements in the region.

Lukashenko also sent equipment to Russia in 2022 when the allied country launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and had difficulties with its arsenal.

Now Belarus supplies ammunition and equipment directly from combat units, not warehouses, indicating the draining of Belarusian stockpiles, according to Belnovosti's sources.

Lukashenko previously ordered strengthening the military presence in the Gomel and Mozyr directions, including sending the Polonez rocket systems and Iskander mid-range ballistic missile complexes there.

On the Ukrainian side, the area borders Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Chernihiv oblasts.

On Aug. 12, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said Ukraine does not spot additional Belarusian troops being deployed to the border amid Minsk's claims of reinforcing the border.

Demchenko called Minsk's actions "a whipping up to play along with Russia." The spokesperson did not rule out that Belarus could take photos and videos "for information influence."

Kursk incursion aims to divert Russian troops, protect Ukrainian border regions, Kyiv says
“Unlike Russia, Ukraine does not seek to seize territory. We want to protect the lives of our people,” spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.