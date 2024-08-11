Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
No additional Belarusian troops, equipment recorded near Ukraine's border, Border Guard says

by Kateryna Denisova August 11, 2024 2:12 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian border guards patrol the closed checkpoint of Slavutych on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Chernihiv Oblast on July 14, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine does not spot additional Belarusian troops being deployed to the border amid Minsk's claims of reinforcing the border, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said on Aug. 11.

His statement came a day after Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko ordered reinforcements to be sent to border areas near Ukraine following reports of several drones from Ukraine getting shot down over Belarus on Aug. 9.

Lukashenko ordered to strengthen military presence in the Gomel and Mozyr directions, including sending the Polonez rocket systems and Iskander mid-range ballistic missile complexes there. On the Ukrainian side, the area borders Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Chernihiv oblasts.

Demchenko called the actions of Minsk "a whipping up to play along with Russia." The spokesperson did not rule out that Belarus could take photos and videos "for information influence."

"The situation along the border is fully controlled. We do not record the movement of either equipment or personnel near our border," Demchenko said.

Russian drones have crossed into Belarusian airspace several times over the summer on their way to attack Ukraine, the Belarusian Hajun monitoring group has reported.

The monitoring group said that "despite the massive and regular flights of drones into the airspace of Belarus," Minsk made "practically no comments" on the situation.

After claiming Ukrainian drones entered Belarus, Minsk summoned Ukraine’s Charge d’Affaires to Belarus on Aug. 10.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
10:33 PM

Minsk summons Ukrainian embassy over drone incursion.

Belarus’ Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a "strong warning" to Ukraine’s Charge d’Affaires to Belarus Olha Tymush and threatened to end diplomatic relations after what Minsk claims was “a Ukrainian provocation.”
