Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Belarus gave wanted Ukrainian oligarch diplomatic post to block extradition to US

by Martin Fornusek June 28, 2023 12:28 AM 1 min read
Dmytro Firtash poses for a photograph inside the Group DF offices following a Bloomberg Television interview in Vienna, Austria, on Monday, March 14, 2016. (Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarus assigned the Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash with a diplomatic post in Vienna to avoid his extradition to the U.S., Deutsche Welle (DW) reported on June 27.

Firtash, formerly a close associate to Ukraine's pro-Russian ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, received a position at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the outlet wrote. UNIDO is a UN body that assists mainly post-colonial countries with industrial and economic development.

U.S. prosecutors charged Firtash with racketeering and bribery in 2014 and he was briefly arrested in Austria before posting bail. The Ukrainian tycoon has so far avoided extradition from Austria's capital, where he resides.

The DW wrote that Belarus gave Firtash the diplomatic position already on June 29, 2021, but Austria's Justice Ministry did not recognize the accreditation, and thus neither Firtash's much-coveted diplomatic immunity.

However, on June 16, Firtash achieved a major victory when an Austrian court supported his appeal to start the 9-year-old case anew due to the businessman's new position with the UNIDO, DW reported.

This suggests that his proceedings can take many more years, again postponing the extradition, the outlet explained.

The Ukrainian businessman holds assets mainly in Ukraine's gas companies. On May 15, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) accused him of embezzling millions of hryvnias worth of state gas.

Firtash accumulated much of his wealth by buying Russian gas and selling it in his home country. He used his funds to back Yanukovych's successful 2010 presidential bid.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.