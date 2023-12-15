Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Belarus launches sudden readiness check of air defenses

by Martin Fornusek December 15, 2023 5:46 PM 1 min read
Belarusian air defense systems on Dec. 15, 2023. (Belarusian Defense Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Belarusian military started a sudden readiness check of its air defense forces, involving anti-aircraft missile units and radio engineering troops, the country's defense ministry announced on Dec. 15.

Belarus is Moscow's close ally and has provided extensive support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, namely allowing Russian troops to launch their unsuccessful invasion of Kyiv from its territory last year.

"Anti-aircraft missile units and radio engineering troops advanced to the designated areas and began to carry out combat missions," the defense ministry's statement read.

The readiness checks reportedly involve S-300 and S-400 air defenses, as well as Rosa-RB radar systems.

"During the inspection, personnel will have to perform tasks to detect and eliminate practice targets," the ministry said.

Belarusian opposition leader Pavel Latushka said in November that Belarus' military has grown stronger in terms of combat readiness and equipment since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"But this does not mean an additional risk of aggression by the Belarusian army against Ukraine," the opposition leader added.

Belarus Weekly: Lukashenko visits China, meets Xi Jinping
Lukashenko visits China for a second time this year amid growing isolation and meets China’s leader, Xi Jinping. The U.S. slaps sanctions on Lukashenko’s “wallets” – enterprises generating revenue for the regime and supporting Russia’s war efforts. Tsikhanouskaya calls on U.S. Congress to support…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:21 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock last crossing at Ukraine border.

Earlier the same day, Polish truckers ended their blockade of two other checkpoints — Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska, meaning the border is now fully unblocked. This followed an agreement between Warsaw and the Polish truckers, who said they would end their border blockade until March 1.
10:16 PM

Police raid homes of independent journalists in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz authorities ordered the detention of 11 independent journalists and conducted searches of their homes on Tuesday. According to attorney Zamir Zhooshev, the journalists are now held in custody for 48 hours, before the court decides to release them or to extend the detention.
9:41 PM

Zelensky meets presidents of Singapore, Rwanda for the first time.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the leaders of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Rwanda, Paul Kagame, for the first time on the sidelines of the Davos forum on Jan. 16, as well as with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X.
8:12 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures 2, another strike targets rescuers.

Russian forces struck the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 16, injuring two people, as reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Later the same day, a Russian attack hit a house in the village of Dniprovske near Kherson, the Interior Ministry wrote. When first responders arrived at the scene to put out the fire, Russia struck the area again.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.