Belarus launches sudden readiness check of air defenses

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Belarusian military started a sudden readiness check of its air defense forces, involving anti-aircraft missile units and radio engineering troops, the country's defense ministry announced on Dec. 15.

Belarus is Moscow's close ally and has provided extensive support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, namely allowing Russian troops to launch their unsuccessful invasion of Kyiv from its territory last year.

"Anti-aircraft missile units and radio engineering troops advanced to the designated areas and began to carry out combat missions," the defense ministry's statement read.

The readiness checks reportedly involve S-300 and S-400 air defenses, as well as Rosa-RB radar systems.

"During the inspection, personnel will have to perform tasks to detect and eliminate practice targets," the ministry said.

Belarusian opposition leader Pavel Latushka said in November that Belarus' military has grown stronger in terms of combat readiness and equipment since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"But this does not mean an additional risk of aggression by the Belarusian army against Ukraine," the opposition leader added.