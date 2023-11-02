Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Opposition: Belarusian army grows stronger but unlikely to join war against Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek November 2, 2023 9:44 AM 2 min read
A Belarusian soldier walks through a newly-built camp on a site previously used by the Belarusian army that could potentially accommodate up to 5,000 Wagner troops, on July 7, 2023, 90 kilometers southeast of Minsk, near Tsel, Asipovichy District, Belarus. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Belarusian army has grown stronger in terms of combat readiness and equipment, but this does not necessarily translate to additional risks for Ukraine, Belarusian opposition leader Pavel Latushka told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Nov. 2.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Belarusian troops have carried out "permanent" military exercises, Latushko, head of the opposition organization National Anti-Crisis Management (NAM), said at the Forum 2000 summit in Prague.

"When you are constantly taught military skills, it means your combat readiness will be higher," he said.

The Belarusian military's capabilities have also been boosted by an increase in domestic defense production, as well as equipment supplied by Russia, namely air defenses and aircraft, Latushko added.

"But this does not mean an additional risk of aggression by the Belarusian army against Ukraine," the opposition leader said.

"This is not thanks to Lukashenko... This is thanks to Belarusians, as 80%-90% of them oppose fighting against Ukraine."

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko aided Russia's war against Ukraine in 2022 by allowing Moscow to launch troops and missiles from the territory of Belarus.

Since the failure of the Russian offensive against Kyiv, the number of Russian troops in Belarus has been steadily dropping.

According to Latushko, there are around 2,000 Russian soldiers remaining in the country. Ukraine's Border Guard Service noted that this includes mainly personnel who service Russian equipment stationed in Belarus.

Ukraine's northern neighbor also reportedly hosts up to 1,000 Wagner fighters who relocated here after their short-lived rebellion against the Kremlin. Some of them had received Belarusian citizenship and were accepted into the Armed Forces of Belarus as instructors, Latushko said.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
